WEST BURLINGTON — Great River Medical Center has begun to ease visitor restrictions put in place in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Most patients may have one visitor per day between noon and 5 p.m., the hospital announced Friday. Patients must give the name of their visitor to a member of their health care team before the visitor arrives.
Visitors must:
Be at least 18 years old
Pass COVID-19 screening
Wear a mask at all times while in the building
Stay in the patient’s room or designated visitor area
Visitors may not leave and return in the same day.
Patients in these situations may not have visitors:
COVID-19 Unit
Under investigation for COVID-19
Isolation precautions
Visiting also is not allowed at Great River Klein Center, a long-term and skilled nursing facility on Great River Medical Center’s campus. For patients who cannot have visitors to protect their health and the health of others, the hospital will continue helping them communicate electronically.
Area-specific information
Visiting times and restrictions vary in these areas:
Behavioral Health Unit – Visiting hours are 3 to 5 p.m.
Cancer treatment – One visitor
Clinics (most) – Adult patients who require a caregiver and children under 18 may have one visitor.
Women's Health – One visitor for ultrasound appointments only
Day Hospital – One visitor
Day Surgery– One visitor
Diagnostic Imaging – No visitors unless the patient is under 17 or needs assistance
Emergency Department – One visitor. Additional visitors may be allowed based on the patient’s situation.
End of life when death is imminent – Two visitors
Heart & Vascular Center – One visitor
Laboratory testing – No visitors unless the patient is under 17 or needs assistance
Obstetrics Unit – One partner or birth support person
Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients – One birth parent plus one significant other
Pediatrics Unit/patients under 18 – One parent or guardian
Exceptions
Exceptions that require approval for visitation outside of visiting hours by the provider and hospital administration include:
Patients with disruptive behavior whose family member is key to their care may have one visitor overnight.
Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays who require a caregiver to help provide safety may have one visitor overnight.
Other special circumstances may be approved by the unit director, hospital administration and provider.
Screening process
All potential visitors and outpatients are screened before entering the hospital through these locations:
Main entrance – 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily
Emergency Department entrance – 24 hours a day
Cancer Care Plaza – 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Eastman Plaza – 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Mercy Plaza – 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
All other entrances are closed.
Everyone entering the hospital is asked about the presence of respiratory symptoms and recent travel, and their temperatures are taken. If potential visitors are positive in any area, they will not be allowed to visit.