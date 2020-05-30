WEST BURLINGTON — Great River Medical Center has begun to ease visitor restrictions put in place in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most patients may have one visitor per day between noon and 5 p.m., the hospital announced Friday. Patients must give the name of their visitor to a member of their health care team before the visitor arrives.

Visitors must:

Be at least 18 years oldPass COVID-19 screeningWear a mask at all times while in the buildingStay in the patient’s room or designated visitor areaVisitors may not leave and return in the same day.

Patients in these situations may not have visitors:

COVID-19 UnitUnder investigation for COVID-19Isolation precautions

Visiting also is not allowed at Great River Klein Center, a long-term and skilled nursing facility on Great River Medical Center’s campus. For patients who cannot have visitors to protect their health and the health of others, the hospital will continue helping them communicate electronically.

Area-specific information

Visiting times and restrictions vary in these areas:

Behavioral Health Unit – Visiting hours are 3 to 5 p.m.Cancer treatment – One visitorClinics (most) – Adult patients who require a caregiver and children under 18 may have one visitor.Women's Health – One visitor for ultrasound appointments onlyDay Hospital – One visitorDay Surgery– One visitorDiagnostic Imaging – No visitors unless the patient is under 17 or needs assistanceEmergency Department – One visitor. Additional visitors may be allowed based on the patient’s situation.End of life when death is imminent – Two visitorsHeart & Vascular Center – One visitorLaboratory testing – No visitors unless the patient is under 17 or needs assistanceObstetrics Unit – One partner or birth support personNursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients – One birth parent plus one significant otherPediatrics Unit/patients under 18 – One parent or guardian

Exceptions

Exceptions that require approval for visitation outside of visiting hours by the provider and hospital administration include:

Patients with disruptive behavior whose family member is key to their care may have one visitor overnight.Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays who require a caregiver to help provide safety may have one visitor overnight.Other special circumstances may be approved by the unit director, hospital administration and provider.

Screening process

All potential visitors and outpatients are screened before entering the hospital through these locations:

Main entrance – 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. dailyEmergency Department entrance – 24 hours a dayCancer Care Plaza – 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through FridayEastman Plaza – 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through FridayMercy Plaza – 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

All other entrances are closed.

Everyone entering the hospital is asked about the presence of respiratory symptoms and recent travel, and their temperatures are taken. If potential visitors are positive in any area, they will not be allowed to visit.