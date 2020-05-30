Weather permitting, beginning June 1, the west leg of South 14th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed for approximately one month for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). The east leg of South 14th Street and Saltillo Road will remain open to thru traffic.

Also beginning June 1, Bennet Road will be closed to thru traffic from Southwest 2nd Street to South 25th Street. Local access will be maintained.

Reminder beginning June 2, traffic will shift to the inside lanes of northbound and southbound US-77 from Mile Marker 51.6 to Mile Marker 56.0. The outside lanes in that area will be closed.

Dates of traffic changes are weather dependent. Detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle up.