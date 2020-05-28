While Community Fishing Nights will not be offered to the public this summer, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has several online resources to help anglers of all experience levels.

To keep Nebraskans safe by maintaining social distancing in light of COVID-19, Game and Parks has cancelled Community Fishing Nights. These popular events have been held at waters across the state and are designed to introduce or reintroduce families and individuals to fishing. At these events, Game and Parks staff and Certified Fishing Instructors teach people fishing basics.

“While we are unable to get together for an evening of fishing with young and new anglers this summer, our website has multiple resources to help fill the void,” said Larry Pape, Game and Parks’ aquatic education specialist. “Game and Parks looks forward to fishing with Nebraskans next year at Community Fishing Nights.”

Game and Parks’ instructional and informational fishing materials online at OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing include:

Fishing Guide – This annual summary of fishing regulations and orders now also is available in Spanish. A Public Fishing Areas section details fishing waters by region, including special regulations and species available.

Fishing Forecast – Use this to find some of the best places to fish for various fish species. The forecast uses survey data to determine likely populations and sizes of various fish species in different waters across the state.

Going Fishing Guide – This publication is a must-read for anyone new to angling. It includes equipment, tackle, knots, casting, techniques, fish identification, fish cleaning and much more.

YouTube – Game and Parks’ channel has several videos covering topics that would interest novice anglers.

Maps – Find fishing spots across the state and get a closer look at them by using the site’s maps, including interactive, lake contour and Public Access Atlas maps.

Other publications available online detail fishing specific areas such as the Sandhills, Omaha area, Interstate 80 lakes and trout waters.

In addition, the same site can be used to purchase fishing and park entry permits.