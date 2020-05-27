The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will continue cabin, lodge and group activity shelter closures at state park and recreation areas through June 15, with a further possible extension, in a proactive effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The closures are being continued until proper disinfection between reservations can be achieved for the safety of guests and their communities.

“While this may be an inconvenience to those who have reservations for facilities, we want to make sure rentals are safe for our visitors and staff,” said Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson. “We love seeing our parks and cabins filled with people spending time outdoors, but our top priority at this time has to be the health and safety of all Nebraskans. We will continue to restore services as conditions allow, and we thank everyone for their patronage and understanding during this difficult time.”

If a reservation has been affected by the closure, Game and Parks staff will contact guests directly about a refund or transfer, if applicable. Refunds will be provided to those whose reservations are cancelled. Those with questions about their reservation can contact Game and Parks at outdoornebraska.org/reservation-inquiry. Inquiries are answered in the order they are received, and response time is dependent upon call volume and available staff.

Game and Parks offices, visitor’s centers and welcome centers also are currently closed to public walk-in traffic until further notice, as are playground structures at state park and recreation areas.

Game and Parks continues to monitor the public health situation and will phase-in services where possible that comply with guidance issued by local and state health officials.

State parks and recreation areas remain open for day use, including fishing, hiking, biking, wildlife viewing, and limited camping services were made available at sites across the state May 22. All permits can be purchased online. For a list of parks or recreation areas that currently offer camping go to outdoornebraska.org/parksfaqs.