The Boone Park Commission recently voted to approve installation of a community garden for Cap Erbe Park, 1913 S.E. Linn St.

Commission member April Burch said she’s eager to get started on the project. The space would include raised beds, a fence and tool shed, with the project budgeted at $20,000 to $40,000.

“It will all depend on fundraising,” Burch said.

The garden has been approved to measure 30 feet by 50 feet, allowing space for about 15 to 20 plots, initially.

“Typically, how community gardens work, is each person is assigned their own plot they can tend any way they’d like to, and then they harvest just from their plot,” she said.

Gardens can be filled with flowers, produce, or a combination of the two.

The commission, made up of a five-member board, each serving four-year terms, are elected by the citizens of Boone. They hire the parks director, set goals and advise park operations. Its members are Burch, Emily Coll, Everett Johnson, Amy Landas and Amy Pollard.

“Plants were the first language I learned from my mother and grandmothers who were avid flower and vegetable gardeners. I had my first solo garden when I was 8 and I’ve had one almost every year since,” Burch said. “Since I moved back home to Boone in 2011, I’ve started vegetable seeds for a number of charities that give away plants including Nine Square Feet gardens, IMPACT food bank, the Salvation Army food bank in Boone and the Boone Garden Club…we would provide seeds for community gardeners either through Nine Square Feet or independently.”

She is a Master Composter and has completed the ISU Master Gardeners course. Burch is also a Boone County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner.

Burch said Cap Erbe Park was chosen as the location for the community garden because it is the site of a previous one; it has wide-open space and plenty of areas that receive decent amounts of sunshine.

“There’s water as well on the grounds, and that is a big requirement for getting a community garden started — water in the area,” she said. “It is also located on the southeast side of town. Boone’s apartment complexes (are clustered) in that area. There would be a lot of people coming from there without access to a yard themselves, so we’re hoping to be able to match apartment dwellers with a plot.”

Burch said fundraising would begin once the commission meets again on June 8. It meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Park Office, 724 Lincoln Ave. Due to COVID-19, meetings are being held virtually.

“We will vote on the resolution to designate the city financial officer to be able to accept funds on behalf of this organization,” she said. “We will hopefully get a bank account set up.”

The goal is to break ground for the garden this fall.

Volunteers are needed. For more information on how to get involved with the project, contact Burch at 321Burch@gmail.com.