In the effort to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics has partnered with Ben’s Five and Dime in Perry to provide materials to individuals that are able to hand sew masks. The safety of our community and those caring for the ill is our top priority.

Healthcare workers rely on personal protection equipment (PPE) to protect themselves and their patients from being infected and infecting others. There continues to be a world-wide shortage of this type of equipment. It is also becoming difficult to purchase materials to create handsewn masks. Ben’s Five and Dime has worked to secure a supply of material to provide sewers with to create handsewn PPE to donate to the Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics.

Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics will use all the handsewn PPE to protect patients entering the facility providing them with a mask they can keep and protecting our healthcare workers. Our facilities are committed to providing the appropriate protective measures for our patients and staff according to CDC guidelines.

If you are interested in sewing handsewn masks for DCH, material is available for pick-up free of charge. Please contact Macinzie at 515-465-7516 or mmcfarland@dallascohospital.org to receive details on how to help.

Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics is continuing to ask for donations of PPE stock, such as N95 respirators and surgical masks, handsewn masks, face shields and goggles. We ask that if you have this equipment that you could donate, call Macinzie at 515-465-7516 ahead of time to make arrangements for delivery to Dallas County Hospital.