DES MOINES — Between federal and state programs,17,592 Iowans filed for unemployment last week, one of the lowest rates since businesses shutdown due to COVID-19.

After government-enforced closures began in mid-March, the state saw record claims for three straight weeks. But the weekly figures have continually dropped since then, resulting in another lower number last week, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Division.

Last week's claims are still higher than any figure in the pre-coronavirus era. The previous single-week state record occurred in December 2000, when 14,201 workers filed claims.

The number of continuing claims — workers who have been unemployed for more than a week — is still well above any number in Iowa history, according to records dating back to 1987. Through the end of last week, 187,375 Iowans were on the state's unemployment rolls.

The previous state record occurred in January 2010, when 68,112 Iowans were on unemployment — less than a third of last week's total.

Iowans are also now receiving benefits through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program created by Congress in late March to provide unemployment to workers who do not normally qualify, such as independent contractors and self-employed workers. Last week, the state administered 4,552 new claims through that program, which is federally funded.

Between new and continuing federal and state programs, 224,096 Iowans are on unemployment. That represents about 13% of the labor force.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, the state paid about $51 million in unemployment claims last week. Since March 15, when the pandemic began, the state has paid $344 million in unemployment claims. In all of 2019, the state paid $382 million in claims.

The sectors with the most unemployment claims last week were:

• Manufacturing: 4,679

• Health care and social assistance: 1,216

• Retail trade: 827

• Accommodation and food services: 785

Nationally, a total of 4.4 million workers filed initial unemployment claims last week: about half in state programs and half through the new federal program. There were 25 million continuing claims.

The new data comes as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds continues to lift restrictions on businesses in the state. Reynolds announced Wednesday that the state's movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, wedding reception venues and museums can reopen at the end of the week. Bars and other alcohol-serving businesses can open again on May 28.

As governments around the country try to restart their economies, policymakers and economists are grappling with the long-term impacts of COVID-19. The Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday that it expected the country's economic recovery to drag on through the end of next year.

Even as businesses reopen, the CBO projects that U.S. gross domestic product will be 5.6% smaller in the fourth quarter of 2020 than a year earlier.

The country's economic leaders are debating the next steps for the recovery. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that the federal government needs to spend more money to prevent long-term damage because of high unemployment and bankruptcies.

“The scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent and are significantly worse than any recession since World War II,” Powell said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Echoing President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during the same hearing that the leaders need to push for businesses to open up again. If businesses are closed too long, Mnuchin said, “there is the risk of permanent damage."

In a sign that investors are not confident the nation will see a swift economic recovery, yields on government bonds remain low. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit an all-time low of 0.5% in March. Since then, the rate has only increased by about two-thirds of a percent.

Tyler Jett covers jobs and the economy for the Register. Contact him at 515-284-8215 and tjett@registermedia.com.