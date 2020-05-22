The Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (SENCA) has a new location for its Otoe County Outreach Office at 111 N. 11th St., Suite A.

Otoe County residents in need of assistance are asked to call 402-297-7398 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Carol Aufenkamp, Otoe County family development specialist, said Otoe County Outreach is available to assist qualifying residents who are experiencing an emergency situation in areas such as rent, utilities and food insecurity.

SENCA provides one-on-one holistic support by trained staff and can refer individuals to other in-house programs such as: job skills, weatherization, homebuyer education, down-payment assistance, owner-occupied rehab, radon mitigation, head start and court appointed special advocates (CASA).



