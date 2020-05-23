Doane University will resume its course offerings on campus this fall, President Dr. Jacque Carter announced today.

All in-person courses for the spring term (and semester) were transitioned to a remote learning modality beginning March 23, originally announced on March 12 by President Carter due to the threat of COVID-19. The spring term (and semester) ended May 8 for Doane’s residential and non-residential students. Additionally, all summer courses in the College of Education, College of Business, and College of Professional Studies have transitioned to online instruction. The summer term for non-residential students begins May 26.

“The health, wellness, and safety of our Doane Community remains our top priority and it is our belief that we will be able to welcome our students, faculty, and staff to learning environments this fall that are safe and protect the wellness of those on campus,” Dr. Carter said.

The university has formed a Fall Planning Task Force that has been developing plans to reopen Doane’s campuses in Crete, Lincoln, Omaha, and Grand Island this fall. Input and guidance from public health officials is being carefully examined and the university will continue to operate in accordance with all local, state, and federal government guidelines and restrictions.

