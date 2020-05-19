Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol made several arrests during incidents this weekend across the state.

On Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT, a trooper was notified that a stolen Chevrolet Express van was traveling southbound on Highway 77 between Lincoln and Beatrice. The trooper was able to locate the vehicle near Adams and performed a traffic stop. The driver was found to be impaired and in possession of cocaine.

The driver, Danyaal Reid, 26, of Lincoln, was arrested for theft, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, no operator’s license, and possession of a controlled substance. Reid was lodged in Gage County Jail.

On Saturday at approximately noon MT, a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu speeding on Interstate 76 near the Interstate 80 interchange. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and detected clandestine activity. Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered 12 pounds of marijuana, 2 ounces of hash, and more than $7,000 cash.

The driver, Allison Hoban, 22, of Austin, Minn., was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of money during a drug violation, and no drug tax stamp. Hoban was lodged in Deuel County Jail.

On Saturday at approximately 11:45 p.m., a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra speeding near 30th and State Street in Omaha. The vehicle was clocked traveling at 78 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit, which traveled to 36th and King Street. The Elantra then struck a Dodge pickup and came to a stop. No parties were injured in the crash and the two occupants of the Elantra were immediately taken into custody.

The driver, a 17-year-old juvenile, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and traffic violations. He was lodged in the Douglas County Youth Center. The 16-year-old juvenile passenger was released to his mother.