In Iowa, there were two more deaths on Monday due to COVID-19. In Illinois there were 146 deaths on Monday.

JOHNSTON — In hopes of gaining deeper insight on coronavirus’s effects across the state, Iowa is committing to increased efforts in serology testing, leaders announced Tuesday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati spoke during the governor's daily news conference about the method, which detects COVID-19 antibodies and indicates that a person has had and recovered from the virus.

“It's going to be really important for us to better understand the kind of immunity that people are developing — and also to help us understand where in our communities this virus might have been and where it might be moving,” Pedati said. “This is another example of a tool that we're going to continue to use to learn more and to gather and share information.”

Different from a PCR test, which checks if a person currently has COVID-19, serology testing detects whether blood contains the antibodies typically formed after a person successfully fights off the virus. A positive serology test likely means the patient already had the infection and may be immune to some level.

For public health and medical officials, serology tests generate a better understanding of how and to what extent coronavirus has spread — and to what level one's antibodies will fight off the virus down the road.

As part of Iowa’s new website rollout that updates coronavirus numbers in real time, a dashboard has been created specifically showing serology testing results and what counties they're coming from. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, more than 12,000 Iowans have been given a serology test. Of that number, almost 10,500 have tested negative. That’s a 14% positive rate.

“When the body is exposed to something new, the white blood cells will start to make some of these antibodies in a general way,” Pedati said, “but then they learn how to make more specific antibodies that are specific to the parts of a bacteria or virus itself. And those are really valuable because that's what's going to help us learn how to fight something again if we have to see it again.”

As for who can get a serology test, Pedati said the primary focus is on people who were previously infected and want to donate plasma, health care workers, first responders and critical infrastructure workers. But the state's hygienic laboratory has an online test request option where providers can decide if a test is needed for an individual patient who may have been suspected or confirmed to have had COVID-19.

Pedati said the state's hygienic lab is testing with Abbott ARCHITECT, which is received through the FDA and detects the antibody Immunoglobulin G (IgG). Other labs, Pedati said, are offering serology tests that must be reported to the IDPH. That will give the state a larger pool of data to work with on several fronts.

"With regard to asymptomatic individuals and serology," Pedati said, "that's exactly why as part of this, we're asking that the tests be reported to the state. So that public health can follow up with those individuals.

"... When we look at all that information, it's another way for us to help understand disease activity. It's just another tool that we can use to get a sense of the patterns of where this virus may have been and where there may still be portions of the population that maybe have not yet been exposed.”

Along with Pedati, Reynolds had Iowa Department of Human Services director Kelly Garcia on Tuesday's call, specifically to address updated COVID-19 guidelines for child care centers and in-home day cares. Garcia's inclusion comes as restrictions loosen and more Iowans are back working.

The latest stipulations include parents dropping off children at the door, temperature checks for all children and staff and additional cleaning protocols. Should there be any positive cases, a child care setting could be closed between two days and two weeks, Garcia said. Number of cases, location and program size will determine the closure length.

"We're trying to strike the right balance, using all the tools we have," Garcia said. "We'll continue to address our approach as we move forward."

In wrapping up Reynolds' portion of Tuesday's briefing, the governor was asked for her response to Rep. Cindy Axne's statement calling for an immediate investigation of Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The demand was based on allegations that OSHA failed to properly investigate an April complaint at the Tyson Foods plant in Perry.

"It appears that they followed normal and their appropriate process," Reynolds said. "The complaint actually came in online through the federal system. Over the weekend, it came in on (April) 13th. They responded within five business days in writing, which was on the 20th. But they had in fact already been in touch with Tyson, other facilities and the Perry plant to talk about some of the processes that they were putting in place.

"So (OSHA) does have a process they go through that determines the seriousness of the complaint and therefore, how they respond to the complaint They do this on a case-by-case basis, and they have been on site with some of the other companies that had filed a complaint that that warranted a site visit. ... At the time that (OSHA was) talking to (the Perry plant), they'd already proactively made the decision to shut down the facility, do some extensive cleaning and start to implement different practices."

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

More than 15,000 people in Iowa have now tested positive for COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the state was reporting that there are 15,296 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. According to the state's Coronavirus.Iowa.gov website, there were 233 confirmed cases Monday.

Statewide, 367 people have died, including two on Monday. One of those deaths was recorded in Louisa County bringing the county total to 4.

Of the 15,296 people who have tested positive, 7,847 have recovered, according to the state. The total number of people tested is 107,196, including 3,295 on Monday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that the state's website will be updated with new numbers as additional data is received.

Illinois COVID-19 numbers

The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday announced 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 146 additional deaths.

Currently, Illinois is reporting a total of 98,030 cases, including 4,379 deaths, in 100 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,443 specimens for a total of 621,684. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 10 to 16, 2020 is 14%.

