Advanced Storm Spotter training is now available online at YouTube.

This video training was recorded at an April 7, 2020, Advanced Storm Spotter Training.

It is intended for those who have a good understanding of the basic storm spotter material.

Any questions or comments please contact NWS Omaha Warning Coordination Meteorologist Brian Smith at brian.e.smith@noaa.gov.

Visit https://www. youtube.com/watch?v=TBOhfZI7MPg&feature=youtu.be for more information or to watch the video.