MOUNT PLEASANT— A woman was arrested after she was allegedly caught stealing items from Henry County residences.

Amy Anderson, 44, of Brighton was arrested on charges if third-degree burglary, fifth-degree theft and trespassing.

“The resident was home and called 911. They confronted them while we were in route,” explained Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee.

McNamee said Anderson and a male were located at the scene however it was determined the man had nothing to do with the crime and he was released from the scene. No charges were pressed against him and his name was not released.

Anderson is suspected of committing other crimes in Henry County, but McNamee said the department only has evidence of one break-in.

Third-degree burglary is a class D felony and Anderson faces up to five years in prison and a fine of between $750 and $7,500. Fifth-degree theft and trespassing are simple misdemeanors punishable by a week in jail and a fine between $65 and $650.

The Henry County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and members of the public in the investigation.