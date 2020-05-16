Camping currently is extremely limited at Nebraska state parks and recreation areas, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Visitors first should become familiar with the restrictions before planning a trip to Nebraska. Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/healthinfo for more information.

Starting May 20, recreational vehicle camping will be allowed by reservation only at select state park areas where social distancing and group-size recommendations can be maintained to help ensure compliance with the state’s public health directives amid the COVID-19 health situation.

In addition, no tent camping will be allowed. This prohibition includes tents at RV campsites.

All designated beaches and swimming areas are closed. No beach camping or group camping is allowed.

RV campsites will have the following requirements:

— Designated sites, which will be spaced at least 25 feet apart, can be reserved online beginning May 17 at OutdoorNebraska.org and prepaid. There is no first-come, first-served camping.

— Only self-contained recreational vehicles, with factory features that allow them to hold potable water, contain wastewater/sewage and connect to electrical service, will be allowed to reserve a site.

— No parks’ shower houses or modern restrooms will be open until further notice. A limited number of vault toilets will be open, and all RV dump stations will be open.

— Each campsite will be limited to eight guests, and the length of stay will be limited to seven days.

Park grounds remain open to the public for day use and a valid park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering a park. Park offices will be closed so it is advised that visitors obtain park entry permits in advance of arrival by going online to OutdoorNebraska.org. Entry permit compliance will be monitored and enforced.

If you are sick or have knowingly been exposed to anyone with COVID-19, stay home. People should limit travel; recreate close to home and only with members of their own household; avoid crowded areas; follow the 10-person limit rule; maintain social distancing and practice good hygiene as recommended by the CDC. Individuals traveling from any area with known community spread of COVID-19 are recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days and follow all directed health measures.

People with park reservations for camping or lodging affected by the extended closure can contact Game and Parks for a refund or to reschedule.