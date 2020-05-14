The Iowa Department of Public Health reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Story County on Thursday, but subtracted a previously reported case.

Since the state health department began disclosing data per county, Story County has had two cases removed from its total. Steve Sullivan, a spokesperson for Mary Greeley Medical Center, said the reason has been that individuals who were tested in Story County were later identified as residents of another county.

Sullivan also confirmed the two additional cases on Thursday and said one individual was tested at a McFarland Clinic location while the other was tested through TestIowa.

To date, Story County has a total of 66 cases, according to the state’s website, and of those cases, 45 of the patients have recovered.

50 percent of Story County’s positive cases have occurred in males, the website reports, and 42 percent of the confirmed cases have been in individuals between the ages of 18 and 40.

On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 377 positive cases throughout the state as well as 17 deaths due to COVID-19.

Statewide, 13,675 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 318 have died, including one in Story County.

As of Thursday, 89,294 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus and of those tested, 15.3% have tested positive, according to statistics from the state health department.