Nebraska City residents are invited to help celebrate and recognize the Lourdes Central Catholic Senior Class this Sunday, May 17.

The school will celebrate the Class of 2020 on the originally scheduled Graduation Day of Sunday, May 17 with a Senior Send-Off and Drive-In Movie.

Seniors will leave from Lourdes Central Catholic School at 7:30 p.m. and drive along Second Avenue, through Arbor Lodge State Park and back down Central Avenue to Lourdes Central Catholic.

Nebraska City residents are invited to show their "Knight Pride" with signs, yard or car decorations, and waves as the Class of 2020 drives by.

Following the Senior Send-Off, the traditional Senior Video will be screened in the Lourdes Central Catholic parking lot, drive-in movie style, beginning at 8 p.m. The outdoor movie will be projected onto the side of the school and LCC staff and students invite the public to watch from a vehicle or while maintaining social distancing.

After the movie, the Seniors will lead the procession out of the parking lot.

Contact Lourdes Central Catholic School with any questions : 402-873-6154