The Southeast District Health Department (SEDHD) has confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the district. The three cases include two Otoe County residents, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, and a Richardson County resident, a woman in her 30s. Contact investigations are in progress. All identified close contacts will be asked to self-quarantine and be actively monitored by public health officials for fever and symptoms of respiratory disease. The SEDHD will continue to update the district as new information becomes available. For more information about COVID-19, www.sedhd.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.