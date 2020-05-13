At his daily coronavirus press briefing May 12, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that Test Nebraska mobile testing sites will open in Norfolk and Lexington later this week.

The Governor also proclaimed “Police Week” in Nebraska and designated Friday, May 15, as Peace Officers Memorial Day in the state. He thanked the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) for taking on extra responsibilities to assist with the State’s coronavirus response. In addition to its usual duties to protect and serve Nebraskans, the NSP is giving significant support to the Test Nebraska initiative.

NSP Superintendent John A. Bolduc joined the Governor to talk about the work his team is doing to help keep Nebraskans safe and healthy.

Gov. Ricketts: Test Nebraska

We continue to encourage people to take the TestNebraska.com assessment.

Test Nebraska test results:

So far, 2,943 test results have been received and 100 people have tested positive.

Yesterday, Test Nebraska teams swabbed 1,233 people.

As a reminder, Schuyler, Grand Island, Lincoln, and Omaha are testing today.

On Thursday, the Schuyler team will be in Norfolk.

On Friday, the Grand Island team will be in Lexington.

More mobile testing sites will be announced in the near future.

Scheduling for testing has filled up quickly for Lincoln and Omaha.

More testing slots will be opening up, so we encourage people to be patient.

As a reminder, Test Nebraska testing is by appointment only. Don’t just show up to the testing site.

You need to take the assessment at TestNebraska.com and then schedule a time if you’re selected to be tested.

Gov. Ricketts: Police Week

Friday is Peace Officers Memorial Day—a day in which we would have ordinarily gathered for a remembrance ceremony at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial in Grand Island.

This week, we remember Trooper Jerry Smith, who passed away in the line of duty on June 20, 2019.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Trooper Smith’s family during this week. We continue to mourn his loss and celebrate his life of service.

In commemoration of Peace Officers Memorial Day, flags will be flown at half-staff throughout the state on Friday.

To honor the brave men and women who serve in law enforcement across the state, I am signing a proclamation today declaring this week as Police Week in Nebraska.

Gov. Ricketts: Flyover Salute to Health Workers

The Nebraska Air National Guard plans a flyover salute to healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flyover is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13.

The flight will visit 14 Nebraska hospitals spanning nearly the entirety of the state.

A 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker, stationed at the Lincoln Air National Guard base, will fly above healthcare facilities in cities across the state from Scottsbluff to Omaha.

Additional information about the flyover is available at www.facebook.com/NebraskaNationalGuard.

Colonel Bolduc: Police Week

Unfortunately, the National Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19.

A virtual ceremony will be held this week to honor Trooper Smith and other heroes who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Nebraskans can participate in a virtual ceremony this week, which will be hosted on the State Patrol’s social media platforms. Those platforms can be accessed through the NSP website: statepatrol.nebraska.gov.

Our troopers continue to support the State’s COVID-19 efforts in many ways, while at the same time keeping up with our daily efforts to keep Nebraska safe.

We have dozens of troopers assisting throughout the state at testing sites alongside the Nebraska National Guard.

Our troopers provide security at test sites, and they also transport test samples to the state laboratory in Lincoln.

In recent weeks, we’ve been paying special attention to excessive speeding. Since March 19, our troopers have cited 177 motorists for traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

I’d like to thank Nebraskans for their voluntarily compliance with our Directed Health Measures (DHMs). This compliance has kept other Nebraskans safe and has helped keep law enforcement officers safe as well.