The Nemaha Natural Resources District board of directors will meet Thursday, May 14, beginning at 8 p.m.

Members of the public may access the meeting via teleconference but will not be allowed to physically attend the meeting. Only essential NRD staff and directors may attend (not more than 10 total will be allowed at the NRDs conference room).

To access the meeting, dial the toll-free Conference Access Number: (888) 820-1398. When prompted, enter the Attendee Code: 1062883#