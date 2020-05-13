Martin Luther Lutheran Church invites military veterans, active service men and women, deceased veterans’ families, and the general public to view the 16th annual Patriotic Worship Service.

The service will not be held physically in church due to the COVID-19 pandemic but can be viewed online on the church’s website www.martinlutherchurch1902.org

The Patriotic Worship Service is held to honor the military men and women who have protected our nation’s freedoms and can be viewed initially on Sunday, May 24, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. The service will remain on the website for later viewing as well. This year’s service shown will be that of 2019 with a recorded interview of WW II veteran, Lyle Droge of Pawnee City. Lyle flew 26 missions with the 57th Bomb Wing. The United States Flag will be folded to honor deceased veterans of the past year.