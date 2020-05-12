A variety of activities have been planned by the Morton-James Public Library to accommodate Online Summer Programming through the months of June and July. Activities from previous years have been converted to virtual versions for the 2020 programming. The theme “Imagine Your Story” will be celebrated throughout.

Reading Clubs for preschool through teen readers will be offered via an online app, though paper logs will be available if preferred. Reading Clubs begin June 1 and end July 31.

Special guests including Science Tellers, Wildlife Encounters, Mermaid Harmony and members from the Nebraska City community will be presented virtually. These programs will be held on Tuesdays from June 2 through July 21.

Finally, the Library will be providing Make and Take Craft Kits for the months of June, July, and August. Participants will need to sign up for these kits at the Library website by June 1.

For more information and registration, please visit the Morton-James Public Library Website at www.morton-jamespubliclibrary.com

A list of scheduled programs is as follows:

June 2 – Science Tellers

June 9 – Exploring Weird and Wacky Art History with Miss Amanda

June 16 – Keep Nebraska City Beautiful presents on recycling

June 23 – A program with EDGE Nebraska City

June 30 – Linda Stephen Origami

July 7 – Mr. Nick and Friends

July 14 – Wildlife Encounters

July 21 – Mermaid Harmony Story Time

Picture Book Story Times will be Livestreamed on the Library Facebook page on Wednesdays at 10: a.m. in June and July.

June: 3, 10, 17, and 24

July: 8, 15, 22, and 29