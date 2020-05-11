DMACC is guaranteeing student tuition for in-person and online instruction at all DMACC campuses and centers for the fall term. Should DMACC classes be canceled due to COVID-19 or canceled for any other reason, students will receive a full refund.

“We wanted to eliminate the risk and concern that students have about pursuing their education in these uncertain times,” said Rob Denson, DMACC President. “The refund will be given with no questions and no delay if a class is canceled. The education and peace of mine of all of our students is our only priority. DMACC is here for our students, always. That’s guaranteed.”

DMACC’s tuition, which is set by the DMACC Board of Trustees, is the lowest among Iowa’s community colleges, as well as four-year public and private colleges and universities in the state.

DMACC has campuses in Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban Des Moines and West Des Moines and centers in Ames, Perry, the DMACC Capitol Center, Southridge, the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families and the DMACC Transportation Institute.

The DMACC fall semester starts Aug. 26.