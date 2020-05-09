DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education recently announced the state has received more than $71.6 million in federal relief for PK-12 schools through a fund to address costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount is Iowa’s share of the more than $13.2 billion emergency relief provided in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

“These funds will provide critical support for schools, especially as they develop plans for what a return to learning will look like in the fall,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo, in a press release. “Schools can use this funding to address coronavirus-related challenges, including online learning support, professional development, educational technology, mental health services and services to support students with disabilities.”

The application for school districts to apply for this funding will be available this week.

Of the $71.6 million, 90 percent will be available to school districts, which will use a portion of the funds to provide services to nonpublic schools in their areas. The remaining funds will be used for state-level educational efforts to address urgent issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allocation of funds will be based on each school’s eligibility for Title I, Part A funding. Title I, Part A is a federal program that provides districts with funding based on the percentage of low-income students served by the district.