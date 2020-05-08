After weeks of being closed for traditional business, stores in downtown Burlington were forced to get creative to maintain sales. Now with the reopening, they will have adapt to social distancing guidelines.

For the past several weeks Pinned it Creations and other non-essential businesses in Iowa have been closed to in-person traffic. Recently in 77 Iowa counties, including nearby Lee County, businesses were allowed to reopen. However, Des Moines County businesses were under the same restrictions that had been implemented throughout the month of April. Gov. Kim Reynolds said starting today, retail business can reopen in all 99 counties, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines, limit the number of customers to 50% capacity and follow increased hygiene practices.

At Pinned It Creations, 400 Jefferson St., creativity has been the name of the game.

"It has just been amazing," owner Jamie Grabowski explained.

Grabowski said she's still planning to open on May 15. She said her goal was to do work on the store by that date, as it would be the first day the businesses would have been allowed to reopen. She said the last minute change in open date hasn’t changed her plans to open next weekend.

During the time the store has been closed, Pinned It Creations had “Take and Make” kits available in the stores in Burlington and in Monmouth, Illinois. The kits encouraged families to make their own creations at home and were ordered throughout the week and then picked up during a three hour time frame. Grabowski said the kits worked so well that her store sold the same amount in three hours she would normally sell an entire weekend.

In addition to some new window displays, Grabowski said she's hoping to get a liquor license to sell wine for customers. She said people have been bringing in wine, but this has prompted her to think about a license.

When she officially opens back up, Grabowski said she's going to take it slow. She likely will be limited to private events and a few customers at a time until she feels comfortable and more restrictions are lifted.

Red Screen Door and Gypsi owner Doreen Roy said she hadn't had time to focus on projects. Instead, she said she’s been busy going back and forth between her two Jefferson Street stores. Roy said between deliveries, taking pictures and trying to be as accessible as possible, she's doing as much as she can to keep the businesses afloat.

But on Thursday, one day before being legally allowed to reopen her store to members of the public, she and her employees were preparing the store for customers.

“I got the word last night, we have been working all day today,” she told The Hawk Eye on Thursday.

She said the in-person closures affected Gypsy, her clothing store, more than Red Screen Door, a home furnishing store. She said since customers can’t try on clothes that part of the business is stagnant.

When customers couldn’t come into her stores, Roy said she was using technology to provide customers with a shopping experience. She has accomplished this with regularly videos posts on her Facebook page. Customers can message the page, or call Roy's stores, to place an order. Roy also has offered curbside shopping where she brings the items out to customers for them to look at.

Roy said she's even begun delivering products to those who can't get out of the house. Anything that can be done to secure a sale.

For the time being, Roy said she will still do curbside, delivery and shipping. She said people may not feel comfortable being out in public so she wants to continue with the service.

Burlington by the Book owner Chris Murphy said sales declined by more than two-thirds, and that's on a good day. But Murphy said he's still been blown away by the support of the community he has seen.

“People have just been great,” Murphy said.

Murphy said people are continuing to seek out books from the store, even asking him to order books. Throughout the mandated closure Murphy still opened at his normal hours and sold books over the phone for curbside pick up.

When he heard the news he could reopen, he was thrilled. Murphy said the guidelines put into place by Gov. Reynolds pose no issues to his business.

Murphy’s business has been impacted in other ways too. Burlington by the Book routinely has authors come in to sign books. He said he has canceled several events since COVID-19 forced him to close.

One of these planned events which had to be canceled was for independent bookstore day. Murphy said the day, which is held at the end of April, celebrates small local bookstores. He planned for the event to be a massive celebration which would include several authors and even a wedding of mythical creatures.

He said it is hard to tell when he will start having events again, since those are the busiest events and do fill his store. He wants to make sure when his events do begin again it is safe for all who want to participate.