Mary Helen Clayton age 91 of Clarksville, Tenn., passed away on Monday May 4, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Clarksville.

She was born Feb. 12, 1929 in Atchison County, Mo., the daughter of the late Fred Wayne Raymond Bailey and Marion Helen Clary Bailey.

During her working years, Mary worked with the American Short Horn Association and registered Short Horn Cattle. She lived much of her life in Hamburg and Omaha, Neb. until coming to live in Clarksville.

During her time at Signature, she enjoyed taking part in the church services there.

She is survived by her son Larry Wayne Clayton (wife Pam) of Clarksville, and a niece, Sue Ellen Bailey of Longview, Texas, whom Mary Helen loving and graciously raised as a daughter.

Mary was blessed with six grandchildren, Lisa Williams, Kelly Spitzley, Randy Dugan, Matt Bailey, Marcie Bailey, and Stephanie Hamilton, as well as twelve great grandchildren Matthew Spitzley, Clarissa Spitzley, Mason Bailey, Maddie Bailey, Maddie Williams, Laurel Williams, Tyler Dugan, Randy Dugan, Morgan Harrigan, Rowan Guion, Arlen Guion, and Atticus Guion.

Mary Helen is also survived by four great great grandchildren Peter Harrigan, Rosie Harrigan, Lucy Harrigan, and George Harrigan.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Saturday May 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Hamburg Cemetery in Hamburg.

Arrangements are under the care of Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg Arrangements in Clarksville are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Clarksville.