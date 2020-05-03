Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) distributed nearly 100,000 face masks to truck drivers across Nebraska at the end of last month.

“This was a tremendous effort by many people to primarily do two things: show our thanks and support to these drivers and to help protect them as they continue working to keep food and critical supplies moving across the country,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers have a great relationship with the Nebraska Trucking Association. To partner with them and federal agencies to make this happen quickly is a good example of the teamwork we’re seeing all over the country right now.”

On April 29 and 30, troopers with the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division positioned themselves at weigh stations and rest areas on the heaviest traffic areas of the state. Truck drivers drove through by the tens of thousands to receive the masks. Over the two days, troopers and volunteers with the Nebraska Trucking Association handed out approximately 95,000 masks.

“There’s no doubt that the road to recovery starts with these truck drivers,” said NSP Carrier Enforcement Lt. Mike Maytum, who organized the two-day event. “The smiles, waves, and appreciation we saw over the last two days assure us that America’s food and supplies are in good hands as they cross the country. Thanks to these drivers for the incredible work they do every day.”

The masks were provided by FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security, in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, and the U.S. Postal Service.

The remaining masks will be available at NSP weigh stations while supplies last.