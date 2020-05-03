Three additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on May 2.

The South Heartland District Health Department reported two deaths in Adams County, a female in her 90s and a male in his 80s, both hospitalized with underlying health conditions - https://southheartlandhealth.org/news-events/current-news/

A third death was reported in Dakota County - https://www.facebook.com/dakotacountyhealth .

Frontier and Keith counties have recently reported their first cases.

Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state as of May 2 is 76, according to the DHHS data dashboard. The state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time May 2, is 5,326. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.