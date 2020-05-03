Panera Bread of Iowa implemented a Sunday Sharing program to feed front line workers and urgent care staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. The program, which started on April 15, will provide individual boxed lunches to workers ranging from emergency staff to police officers.

“So many people are stepping up and making a difference during this crisis, especially those who work in the healthcare industries,” Mike Young, Operating Partner for Panera Bread of Iowa wrote in a press release. “They are truly on the front lines, and many are working 7 days per week. We thought providing Panera lunch and bakery treats for those working on a Sunday was a great way to say thank you.”

The program has provided meals to McFarland Clinic, Unity Point Urgent Care Clinic, Mary Greeley Medical Center nurses, Johnston Police and Fire Departments, as well as other locations around Iowa.

“We are rotating so those are ones that we’ve donated to in the past,” said Emily Deahr, marketing administrator for Panera Bread or Iowa. “And in order to try and say thank you to as many people as possible, we rotate [and] some of them may see another donation.’

“However, we’re trying to reach out to as many organizations as possible at the moment. It really mostly depends on how many different target organizations are in the area.”

Mary Greeley Medical Center has already received the Sunday Sharing meals multiple times in the last few weeks, according to Steve Sullivan, a spokesperson for Mary Greeley.

More recently, hospital staff have received donated meals from restaurants and business including Texas Roadhouse, Hy-Vee Flowers, Jeff’s Pizza, and ISU Athletics.

“We’re keeping a tally,” Sullivan said. “We’re keeping a list of everybody who has contributed, and we will be issuing a thank you one way or another when this is all done.

Sullivan said donations and gestures have meant a lot as staff at the hospital are very busy during this time.

“Because of the situation, we’re still here and just having that kind of support [and] those gestures of awareness really means a lot to the whole organization,” Sullivan said.