Though the governor is understandably seeking to get the economy moving, continued increases in COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and deaths should not be ignored. Neither should the Iowa Medical Society.

Gov. Kim Reynolds deserves credit for how she’s led Iowa during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her daily news conferences, she is thoughtful, compassionate and measured, particularly compared to some other Republican governors.

She moved swiftly in March to protect state employees, close numerous businesses, limit gatherings and halt elective medical procedures. After a stunning absence of federal leadership, Reynolds launched a program to increase testing for the virus.

While we want to see more transparency from her administration and comprehensive answers to reporters' questions, Reynolds has consistently conveyed that the health and safety of Iowans is her top priority.

Then came Monday. That news conference was difficult to get one's mind around.

On the heels of announcing 349 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths, she detailed an executive order allowing some businesses in 77 Iowa counties to reopen on May 1.

Restaurants, fitness centers, libraries and retail stores in those counties can operate at half capacity and must abide by a handful of restrictions. Malls can open if they close play areas, common seating areas and food courts.

On Tuesday she announced the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals would provide guidelines to opening restaurants. That guidance includes a few requirements, including limiting the size of groups and keeping 6 feet of distance between tables. The agency offers additional recommendations, not requirements, including that staff should wear masks and disinfect surfaces between each customer.

Maybe a waiter will wear a bandanna over his face. Maybe hand sanitizer will be available to customers. Maybe employees will be screened daily for illness. Maybe not.

Reynolds also lifted restrictions on religious gatherings statewide.

It's hard to understand giving places of worship across the state an OK to welcome congregants when the peak of infection in Iowa could still be weeks away. It's difficult to share her excitement about opening restaurants amid numerous outbreaks at senior living facilities.

The governor argues the counties allowed to partially reopen have no confirmed novel coronavirus activity or have seen a downward trend in positive cases. Yet that could be due to a lack of testing. It could be the result of closures that kept the virus from circulating.

And it may not be the case tomorrow or next week — particularly if businesses reopen.

“A sudden influx in social interaction is all but certain to cause a spike in new COVID-19 patients and potentially overwhelm our healthcare system,” read a statement from the Iowa Medical Society.

The state’s largest professional organization representing physicians says Iowans should continue remaining largely at home and practicing physical distancing.

Businesses should strongly consider listening to the doctors.

Regardless of what the governor is allowing, opening is a choice, not a mandate.

After Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reopened the state in mid-April, a group of about 50 restaurant owners in Atlanta and Savannah issued a statement saying they would keep their more than 120 restaurant dining rooms closed. A movie theater owner basically said “thanks but no thanks.”

Iowa businesses can do the same.

They may not want to risk contributing to the spread of the virus. Or to force employees to choose between their health and losing their unemployment benefits if they're afraid to report to work. They may worry about the backlash from customers who see opening as irresponsible at this time. A restaurant with a recently thriving drive-through or delivery business has less incentive to invite customers inside.

Churches can also choose not to hold in-person services. Some faith leaders immediately said they had no intention of doing so.

Each of the 3.16 million Iowans will have their own comfort level for exposure to others, which may change daily. People who are older or have health conditions should avoid close contact with others, no matter what reopens, as Reynolds advised. Many other Iowans should consider doing the same.

Some of us cannot fathom the idea of stepping foot inside a mall or gym right now. We have adopted a “quarantine-till-vaccine” philosophy that may last for months.

Yet others are champing at the bit to get out. They don’t like shopping online for shoes. They want to eat in a restaurant.

We encourage them to listen to the Iowa Medical Society for now, too.

Des Moines Register