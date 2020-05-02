Three additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on May 1.

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported its first death, that of an individual in his 80s who lived in Sarpy County. https://www.facebook.com/SarpyCassHealth/ Two Rivers Public Health Department reported its second death, that of a woman in her 60s from Dawson County. She had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. https://www.trphd.org/in-the-news/ The West Central District Health Department reported its second death, that of a Lincoln County woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and suffered serious underlying health conditions. https://www.facebook.com/wcdhd/photos/a.167116546776717/1609932935828397/?type=3&theater

Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 73, according to the DHHS data dashboard. The state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time May 1, is 4,838. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.