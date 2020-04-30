Boone County now has a total of 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, following an update from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Over the past three days, half of Boone County’s positive cases have been announced by the state health department.

Details about where the individuals were tested and their current status will not be known due to HIPAA privacy laws, said Lisa Schmidt, public relations and marketing director for Boone County Hospital.

Schmidt added no patient to date has been admitted to their hospital due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an additional 302 positive cases and 14 deaths due to COVID-19 throughout Iowa during her daily press conference Thursday. To date 7,145 Iowans have tested positive for the virus which has led to 162 deaths.

Since testing began, 261 Boone County residents have been tested for the virus and of the 12 confirmed cases, four of the individuals have fully recovered, according to the state health department.