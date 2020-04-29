DES MOINES - Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 467 additional positive cases for a total of 6,843 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,047 negative tests for a total of 34,494 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

In Dallas County, 60 new cases were reported, bringing the total number up to 258. Seventy-six have recovered and 946 have been tested in the county.

According to IDPH, an additional 12 deaths were also reported, 323 are currently hospitalized, and 2,428 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 76 Iowans have already been tested.

According to IDPH the additional 12 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) Marshall County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.