The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics’ Farm and Ranch Management team is presenting a series of webinars focusing on COVID-19’s impact on agriculture in Nebraska.

The live webcasts will cover topics related to management and economic issues relevant to producers and communities in the state. They will be presented by experts from across the country and include time for questions and answers.

The free webinars will be held on Zoom and will run for approximately one hour. Registration is open to everyone until the start of each session (see schedule below).

All times Central

Thursday, April 30, noon:Leading Yourself, Your Workforce and Your Business in the COVID-19 Crisis with Dr. Robert Milligan, Cornell University.

Thursday, May 7, noon:: Strategies for Business Success with Dave Goeller

All times Central.

REGISTER







