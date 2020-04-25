A two-year-old legal dispute between Heartland Cooperative and MidWestOne Bank over nearly $80,000 for the costs of drying and storing grain at over one of the Heartland Co-op’s facilities in Cambridge was decided by the Iowa Supreme Court.

In its lawsuit, filed by the bank in March of 2018, the bank claimed that Heartland Co-op was not entitled offset the costs associated with drying and storage on behalf of Justin Harker, a farmer, who utilized the facility in Cambridge for his grain from 2014 to 2018.

The district court sided with the bank and awarded them $79,895.68. However, the Iowa Supreme Court affirmed, reversed and remanded parts of the previous decision.

On appeal, Heartland Co-Op argued that taking the amount of money from grain sales for the costs of drying and storage services owed to the facility has been industry standard practice for the past 40 years, according to court documents.

Heartland also appealed the district court’s ruling that a two-year statute of limitation on the bank’s claims could be tolled until the date the bank discovered the offsets, where more than $42,000 of the judgment awarded to the bank arose from grain sales that occurred two years before the filing of the bank’s lawsuit, according to court records.

“All agree that the drying and storage costs were necessary to preserve the corn for sale,” the Supreme Court’s opinion read. “We hold that the discovery rule does not apply … accordingly, MidWestOne’s judgment must be reduced by [$42,111] withheld by Heartland in transactions occurring more than two years before the lawsuit was filed.”

The higher court agreed with the district court that the claims are subject to the two-year limitations period, but thought the application of the discovery rule was improper.

“Heartland’s set offs for its costs of drying and storing the grain were not inherently unknowable from the [banks] standpoint. MidWestOne could have asked Heartland or the Harkers for documentation that would have revealed those set offs,” the opinion read. “Applying the discovery rule would conflict with the plain language of section 614.1(10), which expressly provides that the date of sales starts the clock.”

The higher court remanded the case down to the lower courts to reassess the judgment amount after they declared the some of the bank’s claims are time-barred.

Although the higher court reversed parts of the district court’s decision in favor of Heartland; they also affirmed the district court’s decision on Heartland’s claim for unjust enrichment for the balance of the judgment amount.

“Other courts, as we do today, have rejected unjust enrichment claims against secured creditors as factually unsupported even while acknowledging the authority allowing such claims under limited circumstances,” the opinion read. “[holding that] ‘an equitable carve-out from the UCC’s hierarchy of priorities is not justified’ under the facts” of this case where evidence of industry practice was insufficient to show the bank “initiated or encouraged the elevator’s practice of deducting drying and storage costs from the sale proceeds.”