The U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, and the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations Office are warning taxpayers about scammers eager to get their hands on the $1,200 payments being sent out to millions of Americans to bolster the economy during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The payments, plus an additional $500 for each child, started hitting bank accounts April 11.

"The existence of a deadly national pandemic will not stop criminals seeking to capitalize on the fears and difficulties faced by the public as they try to line their own pockets by stealing your money or your personal information," said Karl Stiften, special agent in charge of the IRS-CI St. Louis Field Office, in a release from U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, Southern District of Iowa.

Officials say taxpayers receiving paper checks are vulnerable to low-tech crimes such as stolen checks or scammers getting them to sign over their checks.

Everyone is at risk, according to the press release.

"Don't give out your personal information ― or your money ― over the phone, or in response to emails or texts," said Krickbaum.

Stiflen said the IRS will not call, text or email and ask for bank or other account information, or send links in emails promising faster money. Checks will not need to be verified online or by calling a number, Stiften said.

The IRS is urging taxpayers who are unsure if they’re receiving a legitimate letter to visit IRS.gov, or to hang up immediately on any suspicious phone calls related to their stimulus check.

To learn more, visit www.irs.gov/coronavirus. Scams can be reported to the IRS at www.irs.gov/privacy-disclosure/report-phishing.