Employees of two Burlington factories have tested positive for COVID-19, and while operations continue, safety measures have been put in place.

Within the past week, employees of Doran & Ward Printing Co., which manufactures custom-made packaging for the pharmaceutical, food, and personal care market, and of snack manufacturer Shearer’s Foods have been notified that they may have come in contact with an infected individual in the workplace.

Doran & Ward Printing Co. notified its workers on April 21 that an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus. That person was tested after learning they had been in contact with someone outside of the workplace who had COVID-19.

“At this time due to confidentiality we are unable to specify who it is but do want everyone to be aware of the potential exposure,” the letter states.

That person had not been at work since April 9.

Employees there are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms and to stay home if sick.

“Recently, significant steps have been taken to identify and notify individuals who could have been exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus and we have asked them to self-quarantine at home for a period of 14 days,” the company said Thursday in a statement. “Doran and Ward supports our team members with paid leave as provided by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.”

Employees at Shearer’s Foods were notified April 17 that a maintenance worker had tested positive for the virus.

“We have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify individuals who worked closely with the team member diagnosed with COVID-19 and have asked them to self-quarantine at home for a period of 14 days,” Kim Davenport, corporate director of human resources said late Tuesday in a press release.

Those asked by the company to stay home will continue to receive pay and benefits while they are in quarantine.

When employees were notified of the case, they were given the option to stay home for several days without pay and without penalties for absences if they felt they had come into contact with the virus.

Employees have reported two additional COVID-19 cases since, but Shearer’s has yet to confirm them. An email and voice message left by The Hawk Eye for Davenport had not been returned as of press time.

As of Thursday, Des Moines County’s confirmed case number remained at 14.

Shearer’s rolled out a voluntary leave policy regarding work missed due to coronavirus concerns to be effective April 21 through June 1.

“As the pandemic stretches from weeks to months, some team members who are not sick and are not under an ordered quarantine have asked to take time off because of COVID-19 concerns,” a document describing the new policy states.

Those employees are not covered by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which outlines the circumstances under which employers must provide paid leave for employees with coronavirus-related absences.

They may either use “accrued but not used” paid time off or request to be placed on voluntary leave. Those requesting voluntary leave must do so in two-week increments with defined start and end dates. During that time, they will lose both pay and benefits.

Employees requesting to be on voluntary leave longer than two weeks will be called back at the employer’s discretion.

The company has been making efforts to screen for and protect employees against the virus, including taking employees’ temperatures prior to each shift, a practice that reportedly began April 13. The company also began providing employees with masks on April 18, an employee told The Hawk Eye.

Both factories have increased their cleaning and sanitization efforts of late.

“We have conducted a deep cleaning of the contacted areas and equipment based on CDC guidelines and using EPA-approved registered products for COVID-19,” Davenport said of Shearer’s.

A Doran & Ward employee said the company has implemented stricter cleaning practices since the disease first was reported in China, both by employees and by outside cleaning companies.

Des Moines County Public Health Administrator Christa Poggemiller was unable to say which entities she has worked with due to positive COVID-19 cases among employees, but she said Public Health assists entities with positive cases by providing education about which safety measures to take depending on the nature of their business.

DMC Public Health uses the Iowa Disease Surveillance System to monitor positive cases. When there is a positive test in Des Moines County, the department contacts the infected person’s physician to make sure both the physician and the patient are aware of the positive test. Public Health then contacts the infected person and asks them to inform their employer of their COVID-19 status. After employers have been informed, Public Health reaches out to provide guidance and support.

Public Health also works with individuals to conduct contact tracing. Using information provided by the infected individual, Public Health workers reach out to people who have had immediate contact with the individual to alert them of the potential exposure.

Public Health also keeps track of symptoms those with the virus are experiencing. That information is put into the surveillance system.