It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.


4-2-2020


Arrest: A 36 year old male Adel resident was arrested for assault with bodily injury.


4-5-2020


Arrest: A male juvenile, age 17, of Adel, was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.


4-8-2020


Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the River Vista Trailer Park. Items estimated at $4,500.


4-9-2020


Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 1300 block of S. 15th St. Item estimated at $100.