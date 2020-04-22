Zach Shay, like many other high school football coaches, was looking for a way to keep in contact with his student-athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic, to keep them engaged, help them stay in shape while at the same time practicing social distancing.

So Shay went back to his roots, pulling some ideas former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry used when Shay played for the Hawkeyes back in the 1990s.

With a helping hand from head wrestling coach and assistant football coach Matt Seabold, Shay has come up with a way to stay in touch with his players, keep them motivated and help them find innovated ways to stay in shape when the school and the weight room are off limits and social distancing is required.

“Obviously everybody is in quarantine right now and not allowed to get together or go to the weight room, so to keep them active we came up with some creative ways to do that,” Shay said.

“We bounced ideas off other college coaches and high school coaches to see what they were doing,” Seabold said. “I talked to my coaches up at Central College to see what they were doing. We came up with some online videos we send players every week to do workouts at home using milk jugs and other things for guys that don’t have access to weights. We’re encouraging them to use what they can.”

Every Sunday, Shay and Seabold get together to make new videos for the coming week, whether it be at Shay’s house or Bracewell Stadium. Usually, Shay’s wife, Kayla, takes the video on her cellphone.

The first video Shay and Seabold came up with was in Shay’s garage. There, they filled a pair of milk jugs full of sand and demonstrated how to do makeshift workouts, doing lunges and lifts to keep their muscles active.

“We just want to keep the kids active and keep them competitive,” Shay said. “We are just trying to find something for them to do to stay active for 60 minutes a day or so.”

“We make four videos every Sunday and come up with some kind of competition to keep them engaged and competitive,” Seabold said. “We want to make sure they are still active and growing and not just sitting around being lazy and not getting better. We are trying to find any edge we can to keep them moving and growing and getting better every day.”

Other competitions they have tried include pushups.

Shay said he came up with a lot of the ideas from Fry, who came up with something new and unique for every day of the week to keep his players engaged and motivated.

“Coach Fry had Mental Mondays, Tough Tuesdays, Working Wednesdays, Perfect Thursdays and Focus Fridays,” Shay said. “We call it ’Farm Strong Friday.’ This is a great way to create conversations and keep our guys engaged and stay in touch with them.

“I know Alabama connects with their players through I-watches. We wanted to come up with something for our guys here.”

“We are trying to find ways to get our athletes better, to show them that we are still thinking about them,” Seabold said. “This is a bad situation for everybody, but we are trying to use it as leverage to help them get to that next level and show them that you never know what can happen.”