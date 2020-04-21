The American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Members have been selected.

These S-D-A High School Juniors were selected based on their status as good standing students, demonstration of leadership qualities, good character, and their interest in government and current events.

Every spring the Girls State Program provides approximately 25,000 young women with a hands-on educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow’s leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.

The event has been canceled this year, but these representatives may have opportunities to represent the Auxiliary in the future.

The American Legion Auxiliary was founded in 1919, and they’re the world’s largest patriotic women’s service organization.

Their mission is to serve veterans, their families, and their communities by hundreds of outreach programs delivered by volunteers, members, and National Headquarters.

S-D-A High School 2020 Girls State Representatives are: Madison Kreifels, daughter of Matt and Sarah Kreifels, Sophie Sayer, daughter of Steve and Erin Sayer, and Autumn Cary, daughter of Jill and Bill Cary.