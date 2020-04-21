Family and friends organize parade for girl after she returned home from University of Iowa Hospital.

A Burlington girl got quite the social distancing surprised when more than 100 cars showed up outside her house to welcome her home.

Lilly Timmerman, who’s favorite holiday is Easter, has been in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital for the past month and over the Holiday weekend receiving chemotherapy treatment for leukemia. This inspired at Timmerman's dad, Darian, along with her teachers, Jamie Brown and Jaimee Sparrow, decided to come up with a parade to welcome Timmerman home.

“It was just supposed to be a drive by and honk, but it turned into something more,” Darian Timmerman said.

The parade of cars kept coming, honking, waving signs and showing their love from a safe distance as Lilly and family members watched from a bench in the sunny Sunday sun across the street from her home on Mount Pleasant Street.

The well wishers also left an abundance of gifts with bunnies and candy.

Lilly Timmerman, 12, has been fighting Leukemia on and off for the past 3 years. Christmas Eve of 2016, she was diagnosed with leukemia and after a few months she was declared in remission.

Timmerman's father is hopeful that she has gone back into remission. The most recent treatments marked Timmerman's third chemotherapy session this year. Her family hopes the third time is the charm and that she will be cancer free.

Timmerman’s family is waiting to hear back from the lab to determine if Lilly is cancer free. Once Lilly is declared cancer free, she will undergo a bone marrow transplant and her father will be the donor.

Darian Timmerman said that with COVID-19 and extra precautions going around, it has been difficult for the family. Because of precautions, visitations were limited to one parent at a time while she was in the hospital and she was not able to see her sister.