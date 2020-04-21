William Gregerson, of Boone, ran across his front yard with his sister, Elizabeth, 5, while clutching a stuffed animal with blue balloons tied to its back, waving to the long line of cars as they drove passed his home on Tuesday afternoon. One by one, as the cars drove by, they would slow down to wave back, toss cards and presents out the window, and call out, “Happy birthday William!” The community parade, organized by his mom, Kaitlyn Habrich, was celebrating Gregerson, who was born with a genetic disease that affects his X-chromosomes, as he turned four Tuesday.