In just two days, the Community Face Mask Campaign committee members handed out all of its 6,000 masks to Perry residents.

The community-led campaign to hand out the free masks to Perry residents was set to have five distribution times spread across four days.

Saturday and Sunday proved to be popular spots as community members lined up to pick up their free masks at the Fareway and former Shopko party lots. Committee members said all masks have been distributed to individuals, businesses and organizations.

They added that masks will not be handed out at the Perry Public Library on Monday evening. A limited number of masks will be handed out during the grab-and-go meal pick-up at the Perry Elementary and High Schools to district families.

“The Community Face Mask Campaign committee would like to thank all the volunteers from the Perry Fire Department and Dallas County EMS that came together to help with the project,” the group said.

Committee members included Mike Thomason – Dallas County EMS, Lynsi Pasutti – Perry Chamber of Commerce, Eddie Diaz – DMACC VanKirk Career Academy and Sven Peterson – City of Perry. They organized a fundraising effort to purchase 6,000 masks from TC&B Corporate Wearables.

“The goals of this campaign were not only to educate the community on the importance of wearing face masks and to encourage the use of them to help stop the spread of the virus, but to actually provide face masks at no cost during a time when the overall PPE supply is limited,” committee members said.

They added that wearing a cloth mask in public is not 100 percent effective against COVID-19. Wearing a mask correctly, along with other prevention measures, does help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Proper hand washing and social distancing are still the best methods to reduce risk and it is highly recommended to limit trips out in public for only essential reasons,” committee members said in a release.

To learn more about the proper use of masks and other preventative measures, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.

Localized information for Iowa can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/.

Community members are also encouraged to show their support for this campaign by posting pictures of themselves wearing a facemask to #StopTheSpread and tag their photos with #WeArePerry.

For more information on this initiative, contact Sven Peterson (City Administrator) at

(515)465-2482.