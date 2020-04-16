DES MOINES - Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 146 additional positive cases for a total of 2,141 positive cases. There have been additional 660 negative tests for a total of 18,543 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 7 deaths were also reported, 175 are currently hospitalized, and 987 Iowans have recovered.

The additional 7 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Polk County, 1 adult, 1 older adult, 1 elderly adult (81+) Louisa County, 1 middle-age (41-60 years) Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.