In the tough times of COVID-19, Burlington residents continue to show that there's always a little bit of room for generosity to give to those who more need than they do.

Several times over the past several weeks, customers at the Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery have purchased gift cards for those affected by containment measures put in place because of the novel coronavirus, including those at the homeless shelter.

An anonymous donor purchased a gift card in an undisclosed amount on Tuesday, requesting it be used to purchase meals for residents of the Burlington Area Homeless Shelter.

The gesture brought Suann Wells, who owns the Beancounter, to tears.

“These people are once again very generous and kind and we’re going to take several meals to the homeless shelter over the next couple of days and make sure some people who are in need right now are taken care of,” Wells said Tuesday in a Facebook video posted shortly after the anonymous donation was made.

The generosity was unexpected.

"The idea didn't really come about,“ Wells told The Hawk Eye Thursday. ”Someone just came in and donated money for meals at the homeless shelter.“

Wells said this gift card was just the latest in a series of gift cards bought by different people to help those in the community since the novel coronavirus has forced many out of jobs and put other employees at a greater health risk. Gift cards had also been purchased for first responders and restaurant workers.

And the donations keep coming. Wells said that on Thursday afternoon, Two Rivers Insurance donated $250 to put toward purchasing lunch for those working at Great River Emergency Room on Saturday.

“The good deeds just happening,” she said.

Wells stressed it's not about her customers, it's about the community. She pointed to similar efforts around the community, be it The Buffalo, Dunn Brothers, or any other number of restaurants, that have done the same thing.

While being closed to sit-in traffic has been stressful on her business, Wells said she has also taken this time to adjust and to change business model, at least for the time being. Carry-out and curbside service are what is keeping her business afloat.

As long as donations keep coming in, Wells said, she will continue to ensure those donations reach those for whom they are intended.

Donations can be brought to the Beancounter at 212 Jefferson St. You can also reach out to The Beancounter on Facebook.