The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce that $50,580 was awarded to 21 grant recipients in their Spring Grant Cycle. This is in addition to the $20,000 in donations made to local area food pantries and child care centers earlier this month.

Since 2002, The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants totaling more than $2,025,000, including grants awarded in this grant cycle.

Due to the recommendations of the CDC regarding “social distancing” there will be no formal grant presentation this year, and funds are being distributed directly to the grantees.

The recipients of Spring 2020 grant awards are:Dallas County Conservation Board: $2,000 for Prairie Awakening EventDallas County Conservation Board: $5,000 for RRVT High Trestle Trail Connector Woodward PhaseFirst United Methodist Church, Perry: $1,280 for handicapped door openerMcCreary Community Building: $2,000 toward renovationsPerry Public Library: $1,500 toward renovationsFriends of Perry Public Library: $1,200 for KidsFestPerry Area Emergency Food Council: $1,500 for infant supplies & to establish satellite pantry @DMACCPerry Area Child Development Center: $1,400 for carpet cleaningPerry Area Child Development Center: $8,000 for scholarshipsDallas County Hospital Foundation: $1,600 for new lab chair for DCH Family Medicine ClinicHeartland Church of Christ: $2,500 toward kitchen upgrades at new facilityRaccoon River Pet Rescue: $2,000 toward completion of buildingNew Opportunities, Inc. $2,000 to purchase refrigerator for Dallas County Family Development CenterP.A.C.E.S: $7,500 toward Summer ProgramPerry Elementary School: $1,000 to purchase tables for libraryPerry Middle School: $3,000 for equipment for STEM classPerry School District: $1,500 for Mentors in Violence Prevention ProgramCity of Bouton: $1,000 towards Bouton Sauerkraut DaysMinburn Betterment Group: $800 toward Meet Me in Minburn Concert SeriesLinden Public Library Foundation Inc: $1,300 towards computers, desk, printer, software, chairsDeSoto Fire Department: $2,500 to purchase battery operated extrication tools

The Bock Family Foundation, Inc., located in Perry, was established by the Larry Bock and Barbara Bock Estates in 2002, and is a nonprofit supporting organization for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes.

Projects funded must be located in Dallas County. Applicants must be a nonprofit organization or a unit of state or local government. The Foundation awards grants in the fall and spring. Application deadlines are Sept. 1 and March 1 respectively.

Questions about the grant guidelines and the application form may be directed to Scott Finneseth, Executive Director of the Bock Family Foundation, at 515-465-4641 or lawyers@fdplawfirm.com or PO Box 487, Perry, IA, 50220.

Directors of the Bock Family Foundation include Harley Weyer – President; Jon S. Peters – Vice President; Joyce Van Kirk – Secretary; Jean Bromert, Paul Burrow, John C. Powell and Brent Halling.