There now are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Des Moines County.

Des Moines County has seen four new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. The two most recent cases were announced Sunday and Monday respectively. Two cases also were announced on April 7.

The first COVID-19 case in Des Moines County was announced March 24.

“We do have community spread in the region,” said Des Moines County Public Health Director Christa Poggemiller.

The case announced Sunday was that of a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60. A fifth case, that of a person between the ages of 61 and 80, was announced Monday.

It has not been announced that any Des Moines County residents with the disease have recovered. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday 741 of the 1,710 Iowans confirmed to have had the virus have recovered. The death toll has risen to 43.

Over the weekend, it was announced the Iowa Department of Corrections has its first positive case. A staff member at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville was diagnosed with the virus. Currently, there are no cases reported at either the Burlington Residential Correctional Facility or the Iowa State Penitentiary.

As for prevention, Poggemiller continues to stress proper hygiene and washing hands are still the best way to prevent COVID-19.

Poggemiller said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still is recommending people wear masks in public to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 by the wearer and not to protect the wearer. It is believed the incubation period of the virus is between two and 14 days.

Reynolds is evaluating the spread of the disease throughout six regions in the state using a point system to determine necessary containment measures.

The rating system, which scores regions from 1 to 10, includes a variety of risk factors, such as the number of new cases in the past 14 days, the number of outbreaks in longterm care, the amount of people age 65 or older in the region and the percent of cases in the region requiring hospitalization.

On Monday, Region 5 — consisting of the counties of Cedar (with a total of 21 confirmed cases), Clinton (33), Des Moines (5), Henry (20), Jackson (4), Jefferson (4 ), Johnson (210), Keokuk (2), Lee (2), Louisa (79), Muscatine (102), Scott (118), Van Buren (8), Washington (89) and Wapello (6) — was rated at 8.

While on the higher end of the social distancing mitigation scale, it is down from last week, when it was rated at 9.

A rating of 10, according to the rating system, is enough to warrant a stay-at-home order for the region.

Reynolds has yet to issue such an order, though she has ordered the closure of many businesses across the state. All but 17 of Iowa’s 99 counties have at least one confirmed case.

Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order March 21, when there were 585 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 1,173 new cases, bringing the current total to 22,025, including 794 deaths.

Hancock County, Illinois, on Monday announced its second case, that of an adult between the ages of 70 and 80 who had been in contact with another person who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Hancock County Health Department, the newly diagnosed individual has been cooperating with quarantine guidelines and is recovering at home. The health department is conducting contact tracing to investigate all possible exposures.