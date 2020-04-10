While Des Moines County residents are stuck at home, employees at the Des Moines County Humane Society are ensuring that furry community members without homes are being well cared for.

Humane society director Kandi Hillyer said her staff is doing what they would do any other day, but with some extra cleaning.

“We’re here to care for the animals,” Hillyer said.

In a typical day, the shelter would see families coming to pick out animals. However, Hillyer said the shelter has had to limit it to only one appointment at a time and only two people can come.

Hillyer said this does decrease who is coming to the shelter, but she said it's not making much of an impact on adoptions.

Right now Hillyer said the shelter is not working with volunteers. However, Hillyer said overall, the shelter mostly relies on its paid employees. She said that day-to-day life is mostly the same for employees and animals alike.

Right now the Des Moines County Humane Society is trying to get more animals moved into forever homes.

For the rest of the month, adoption fees will only be $50. This is less than half of the typical price of adopting a dog at the shelter.

Hillyer said this $50 goes towards shelter operations. She said every animal is spayed or neutered, given their first round of vaccines, given necessary medical tests and given a preventative medication for heartworms.

According to Hillyer, the shelter's population is not at a critically high level. In fact it is down. But, doesn't mean the shelter isn't trying to get it's residence new homes.

“Love to get down to having no animals,” Hillyer said.

Hillyer noted because the shelters numbers are down right now does not mean that trend will continue. She said at any point in time animals could begin arriving at the shelter.

Hillyer said in the coming months, the shelter will raise the fee to adopt animals. Without the special, cats are normally $85 to adopt and dogs are $110. Hillyer did not say how much the new adoption fees would be.

Hillyer said they implemented the lower adoption fee in hopes animals will continue to get adopted during this difficult financial time.

On the flip side, Hillyer said she hasn't noticed an increase in pets being abandoned due to the families not being able to care for them.

The Shelter, which is partially supported by the cities of Burlington and West Burlington, relies heavily on donations. Hillyer said already she has had to cancel two major fundraisers.

She is hoping to reschedule the fundraisers soon, but she's hesitant to announce any new dates until it is made clear when social restrictions will be lifted.

Hillyer said the best thing people can do to help the shelter is call and ask what is needed. She said so far, the shelter has been successful in ensuring the animals needs are met.

She recalled one recent instance when the shelter was in desperate need of milk for kittens. Within a few hours of posting the need on the Humane Society's Facebook page, someone reached out with a donation of milk.

The Des Moines County Humane Society is located at 2000 N. Roosevelt Ave. in Burlington and can be contacted at (319) 753-8389 or on their Facebook page.