It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
3-16-2020
Criminal Mischief: CleanWorks of Adel reported vandalism in the 700 block of Greene St. Damages estimated at $3,500.
3-18-2020
Theft: Casey’s General Store reported a theft in the 1700 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item value unknown.
3-19-2020
Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 1200 block of Court St. Nothing taken.
Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft from a vehicle in the 500 block of Main St. Items estimated at $1,250.
Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 700 block of Grove St. Damages estimated at $50.
3-26-2020
Extortion: An Adel resident reported an extortion in the 1400 block of Linden Cr. Item estimated at $1,500.