Due to public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Unicameral Youth Legislature scheduled for June 7-10 has been cancelled.

Individuals who already have registered for the 2020 Unicameral Youth Legislature will be contacted by Big Red Summer Academic Camps regarding registration fee refunds.

The decision to cancel affects only the 2020 camp. The Unicameral Youth Legislature will be held as scheduled in June 2021.