To reduce potential impacts of the 2019 novel coronavirus, the University of Nebraska system will close its campuses effective yesterday (April 8). All university functions will continue through the facility closure.

The move, outlined in an April 7 email from NU System President Ted Carter, Chancellor Ronnie Green and other university leaders, applies to all employees, including student workers. The decision will continue for at least two weeks. Only employees designated by supervisors will be allowed on campus and will have access to buildings. Computer and study space previously available in the Nebraska Union, Nebraska East Union and Adele Hall Learning Commons will be closed until further notice.

“Models from our public health experts predict that cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska will peak sometime in late April,” NU leaders said in the email. “Now is the time to do all we can to ‘flatten the curve’ to keep our health care systems and the professionals who staff them from becoming overwhelmed.”

University leadership will assess the decision and announce what level of remote work is appropriate after the two-weeks. The decision will include advice from medical experts and data on COVID-19 in Nebraska.

University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty and staff have until 5 p.m. April 10 to access necessary items in their campus offices. Remote access instruction for students will continue unabated during the two-week period.